USACE completes debris removal on last FEMA assigned parcel on the PCH

Erin Gore, EFO Palisades resident engineer and Nick Blewett, quality assurance specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, oversee the debris removal from the last FEMA assigned parcel on the Pacific Coast Highway, July 8, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California.



Under FEMA mission assignment, USACE is leading one of the largest wildfire debris removal operations in California history and supporting safe recovery across Southern California's fire-affected areas.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)