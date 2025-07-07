U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Completes Wildfire Debris Removal on Final Parcel Along Pacific Coast Highway

Photo By Charles Delano | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completes debris removal from the last FEMA assigned...... read more read more Photo By Charles Delano | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completes debris removal from the last FEMA assigned parcel on the Pacific Coast Highway, July 8, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California. Under FEMA mission assignment, USACE is leading one of the largest wildfire debris removal operations in California history and supporting safe recovery across Southern California's fire-affected areas. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano) see less | View Image Page

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with FEMA, California Office of Emergency Services, Los Angeles County and other local agencies, has completed debris removal on the final FEMA-assigned parcel along the iconic Pacific Coast Highway, as part of ongoing recovery efforts from the 2025 Palisades Fire.

This milestone marks a significant step forward in helping impacted communities along the coast move toward rebuilding and long-term recovery.

“Clearing this final parcel along the Pacific Coast Highway represents both a significant physical achievement and a powerful emotional moment for our coastal communities,” said Capt. Kyle Fleming, Emergency Field Office – Palisades. “Across the Palisades Fire footprint, we have removed over 1 million tons of debris and cleared more than 3,500 properties, including more than 230 parcels along the PCH. This milestone reflects the tireless commitment and collaboration of everyone involved.”

While this marks the last assigned parcel along the highway, FEMA may still assign additional properties, based on special inclusions or if homeowner’s opt-in. USACE will remain on the mission until all debris removal operations are complete.

Debris removal activities were conducted in accordance with strict safety and environmental standards, particularly given the sensitive topography of the coastal highway corridor: • Crews implemented dust suppression protocols, including wet methods, truck lining and tarping, and continuous air monitoring to protect residents and workers. • Slopes and work sites were stabilized using hydro mulching and erosion control methods, with heavy equipment operations carefully managed to minimize impacts to surrounding areas. • All activities were closely coordinated with federal, state and local agencies to ensure public safety and environmental protection throughout the operations.

“This milestone is a testament to the strong partnerships that have driven this mission from the beginning,” said Col. Sonny Avichal, commander of the USACE Recovery Field Office. “We are proud of the engineering expertise and operational focus our teams have brought to this complex mission, and we remain committed to seeing it through to full completion.”

About the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers With more than 250 years of engineering and emergency response expertise, USACE delivers critical support during disaster recovery missions nationwide. Under a FEMA mission assignment, USACE is leading one of the largest wildfire debris removal operations in California history and supporting safe recovery across Southern California’s fire-affected areas.

Media Contact: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wildfire Recovery Field Office – Southern California socalwildfires@usace.army.mil