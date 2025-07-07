Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE completes debris removal on last FEMA assigned parcel on the PCH

    USACE completes debris removal on last FEMA assigned parcel on the PCH

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2025

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completes debris removal from the last FEMA assigned parcel on the Pacific Coast Highway, July 8, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California.

    Under FEMA mission assignment, USACE is leading one of the largest wildfire debris removal operations in California history and supporting safe recovery across Southern California's fire-affected areas.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

