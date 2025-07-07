Vegas Golden Knights visits Nellis AFB Youth Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Vegas Golden Knights interact with students from the Nellis Air Force Base (AFB) Youth Center during a summer ball hockey clinic at Nellis AFB, Nevada, June 17, 2025. During the visit, team coaches from the Vegas Golden Knights played hockey with the students as part of their community outreach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)