Vegas Golden Knights visits Nellis AFB Youth Center

Students from the Nellis Air Force Base (AFB) Youth Center participate in a summer ball hockey clinic hosted by the Vegas Golden Knights at Nellis AFB, Nevada, June 17, 2025. The clinic was designed to introduce kids to the game of hockey and keep them active during the summer months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)