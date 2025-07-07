Vegas Golden Knights visits Nellis AFB Youth Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose for a group photo with students from Nellis Air Force Base (AFB) Youth Center during a summer ball hockey clinic at Nellis AFB, Nevada, June 17, 2025. The clinic was designed to introduce kids to the game of hockey and keep them active during the summer months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)