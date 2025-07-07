Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vegas Golden Knights visits Nellis AFB Youth Center [Image 5 of 9]

    Vegas Golden Knights visits Nellis AFB Youth Center

    NELLIS AFB, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    Chance, the Vegas Golden Knights mascot, hugs a student from the Nellis Air Force Base (AFB) Youth Center during a summer ball hockey clinic hosted by the Vegas Golden Knights at Nellis AFB, Nevada, June 17, 2025. During the visit, team coaches from the Vegas Golden Knights played hockey with the students as part of their community outreach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 19:15
    Photo ID: 9169698
    VIRIN: 250617-F-XX992-1372
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.6 MB
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NEVADA, US
    This work, Vegas Golden Knights visits Nellis AFB Youth Center [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nellis Air Force Base
    community engagement
    Vegas Golden Knights
    Nellis Youth Center

