Vegas Golden Knights visits Nellis AFB Youth Center

Students from the Nellis Air Force Base (AFB) Youth Center participate in a summer ball hockey clinic hosted by the Vegas Golden Knights at Nellis AFB, Nevada, June 17, 2025. During the visit, team coaches from the Vegas Golden Knights played hockey with the students as part of their community outreach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)