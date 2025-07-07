Vegas Golden Knights visits Nellis AFB Youth Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hockey sticks sit on the floor at the Nellis Air Force Base (AFB) Youth Center, Nellis AFB, Nevada during a summer ball hockey clinic hosted by the Vegas Golden Knights, June 17, 2025. The clinic was designed to introduce kids to the game of hockey and keep them active during the summer months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)