Supporting the Surge: 35th FW Enhances Dormitories for REFORPAC 2025

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing (FW) assembles a portable air conditioning unit to be installed in a contingency dormitory for Exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2025. Airmen from across the wing came together to improve base infrastructure for REFORPAC, showcasing a unified commitment to readiness and mission success across the 35th FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)