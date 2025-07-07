Supporting the Surge: 35th FW Enhances Dormitories for REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing (FW) prepare a portable air conditioning unit frame that will be installed in a contingency dormitory for Exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2025. This infrastructure upgrade will support a surge of more than 1,000 inbound service members for REFORPAC, enabling the 35th FW to maintain mission readiness under high-tempo conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)