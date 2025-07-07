Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supporting the Surge: 35th FW Enhances Dormitories for REFORPAC 2025 [Image 3 of 6]

    Supporting the Surge: 35th FW Enhances Dormitories for REFORPAC 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing (FW) prepare a portable air conditioning unit frame that will be installed in a contingency dormitory for Exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2025. This infrastructure upgrade will support a surge of more than 1,000 inbound service members for REFORPAC, enabling the 35th FW to maintain mission readiness under high-tempo conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 21:10
    Photo ID: 9167764
    VIRIN: 250702-F-OS908-1048
    Resolution: 4363x2903
    Size: 5.07 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    readiness
    HVAC
    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    REFORPAC 2025

