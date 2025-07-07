Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supporting the Surge: 35th FW Enhances Dormitories for REFORPAC 2025 [Image 5 of 6]

    Supporting the Surge: 35th FW Enhances Dormitories for REFORPAC 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing (FW) assembles a portable air conditioning unit frame tobe installed in a contingency dormitory for Exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2025. This infrastructure upgrade will support a surge of more than 1,000 inbound service members for REFORPAC, enabling the 35th FW to maintain mission readiness under high-tempo conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    TAGS

    readiness
    HVAC
    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    REFORPAC 2025

