    Supporting the Surge: 35th FW Enhances Dormitories for REFORPAC 2025 [Image 2 of 6]

    Supporting the Surge: 35th FW Enhances Dormitories for REFORPAC 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing install a portable air conditioning unit in a contingency dormitory for Exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2025. Facility improvements ensure operational forces remain agile, responsive and ready to meet critical mission demands for REFORPAC and throughout the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    TAGS

    readiness
    HVAC
    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    REFORPAC 2025

