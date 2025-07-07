Supporting the Surge: 35th FW Enhances Dormitories for REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing install a portable air conditioning unit in a contingency dormitory for Exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2025. Facility improvements ensure operational forces remain agile, responsive and ready to meet critical mission demands for REFORPAC and throughout the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)