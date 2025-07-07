A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing assembles a portable air conditioning unit frame to be installed in a contingency dormitory for Exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2025. These enhancements allow the installation to flex and scale in support of joint, coalition and contingency operations during REFORPAC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2025 21:10
|Photo ID:
|9167762
|VIRIN:
|250702-F-OS908-1002
|Resolution:
|2394x1593
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Supporting the Surge: 35th FW Enhances Dormitories for REFORPAC 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brittany Russell