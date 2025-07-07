Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tours [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tours

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Jhon Parsons 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Sailors paint the starboard side of USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) on a recent morning while the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship was at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) for a Combat Systems Assessment Team event. While NSWC PHD engineers work aboard visiting ships to ensure combat systems readiness, the ships’ crews often use the time to tackle tasks such as painting, cleaning and other improvements to combat corrosion. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 16:41
    Photo ID: 9167407
    VIRIN: 250612-N-SR235-9197
    Resolution: 11430x7620
    Size: 10.03 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tours [Image 6 of 6], by Jhon Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tour
    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tour
    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tours
    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tours
    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tours
    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tours

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSEA
    FLEET READINESS
    NBVC
    NSWC PHD
    NAVY250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download