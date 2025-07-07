USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tours

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors paint the starboard side of USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) on a recent morning while the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship was at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) for a Combat Systems Assessment Team event. While NSWC PHD engineers work aboard visiting ships to ensure combat systems readiness, the ships’ crews often use the time to tackle tasks such as painting, cleaning and other improvements to combat corrosion. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons)