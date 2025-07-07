USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tour

From left: USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Fire Controlman Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Breedlove learns some tips from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) electronics technician Eric Chan as the two perform diagnostics inside a combat systems equipment room aboard the ship during a recent Combat Systems Assessment Team event at NSWC PHD in California. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons)
