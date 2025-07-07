USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) enters the mouth of the port at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) in California on a recent gloomy morning. The Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship was commissioned in 1998 and is designed to carry U.S. Marines and their equipment to shore. USS Pearl Harbor came to NSWC PHD to undergo a Combat Systems Assessment Team event. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons)