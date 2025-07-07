Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tour [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tour

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Jhon Parsons 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) enters the mouth of the port at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) in California on a recent gloomy morning. The Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship was commissioned in 1998 and is designed to carry U.S. Marines and their equipment to shore. USS Pearl Harbor came to NSWC PHD to undergo a Combat Systems Assessment Team event. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 16:41
    Photo ID: 9167396
    VIRIN: 250609-N-SR235-3233
    Resolution: 15240x9772
    Size: 16.28 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tour [Image 6 of 6], by Jhon Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tour
    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tour
    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tours
    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tours
    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tours
    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tours

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LSD 52
    NAVSEA
    FLEET READINESS
    NBVC
    NSWC PHD
    NAVY250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download