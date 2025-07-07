USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tours

From left: USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Midshipman 2nd Class Megan Adelman and Gunner’s Mate Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Rettig work together to reinsert the barrel of a MK 38 machine gun system (MGS) into the main assembly after performing routine maintenance on the weapon during a recent Combat Systems Assessment Team event at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division in California. The MK 38 MGS is a 25 mm gun that is primarily used to defend against threats such as small boats but can also be effective against drones. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons)
06.12.2025
07.07.2025
|Location:
PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
