    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tours [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tours

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Jhon Parsons 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    From left: USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Midshipman 2nd Class Megan Adelman and Gunner’s Mate Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Rettig work together to reinsert the barrel of a MK 38 machine gun system (MGS) into the main assembly after performing routine maintenance on the weapon during a recent Combat Systems Assessment Team event at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division in California. The MK 38 MGS is a 25 mm gun that is primarily used to defend against threats such as small boats but can also be effective against drones. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 16:41
    Photo ID: 9167403
    VIRIN: 250612-N-SR235-6741
    Resolution: 11430x7620
    Size: 6.45 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    LSD 52
    NAVSEA
    FLEET READINESS
    NBVC
    NSWC PHD
    NAVY250

