USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tours

From left: USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Gunner’s Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Reinardy watches as Midshipman 2nd Class Megan Adelman uses all her strength to loosen a part on a MK 38 machine gun system as MK 38 In-Service Engineering Agent Joshua Lohman guides her during a recent Combat Systems Assessment Team (CSAT) event at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) in California. Lohman works for NSWC Indian Head Division’s Picatinny Detachment in New Jersey, but he often travels to NSWC PHD to share his expertise with sailors during CSAT events. Lohman taught the sailors how to perform routine maintenance on the system. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons)