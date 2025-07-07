Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tours [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tours

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Jhon Parsons 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    From left: USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Gunner’s Mate Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Rettig and Gunner’s Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Reinardy watch as MK 38 In-Service Engineering Agent Joshua Lohman shows them how to reassemble a MK 38 25 mm machine gun system during a recent Combat Systems Assessment Team event at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) in California. USS Pearl Harbor is homeported in San Diego, while Lohman works for NSWC Indian Head Division’s Picatinny Detachment in New Jersey, but they converged at NSWC PHD for the ship groom. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 16:41
    Photo ID: 9167405
    VIRIN: 250612-N-SR235-5936
    Resolution: 11430x7620
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tours [Image 6 of 6], by Jhon Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tour
    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tour
    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tours
    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tours
    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tours
    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tours

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LSD 52
    NAVSEA
    FLEET READINESS
    NBVC
    NSWC PHD
    NAVY250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download