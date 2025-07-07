USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Ship Groom, Tours

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left: USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Gunner’s Mate Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Rettig and Gunner’s Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Reinardy watch as MK 38 In-Service Engineering Agent Joshua Lohman shows them how to reassemble a MK 38 25 mm machine gun system during a recent Combat Systems Assessment Team event at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) in California. USS Pearl Harbor is homeported in San Diego, while Lohman works for NSWC Indian Head Division’s Picatinny Detachment in New Jersey, but they converged at NSWC PHD for the ship groom. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons)