The 234th Army National Guard Band performs at 4th of July Family Festival

Oregon Army National Guard musicians from the “No Brass, No Ammo” music group take part in the 4th of July Family Festival held at Happy Valley Park, Happy Valley, Oregon, on the evening of July 4, 2025. The group is part of the 234th Army National Guard Band, which performs energetic jazz and modern brass arrangements at public events across Oregon and Southwest Washington. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)