    The 234th Army National Guard Band performs at 4th of July Family Festival [Image 4 of 16]

    HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Farris on the drums, along with other members of the music group "45 Away," perform at the 4th of July Family Festival held at Happy Valley Park in Happy Valley, Oregon, on the evening of July 4, 2025. This high-energy, 12-member band plays family-friendly songs ranging from the 1970s to today's most popular hits. They are part of the Oregon Army National Guard's 234th Army Band, which performs at public events throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.05.2025 23:15
    Photo ID: 9166210
    VIRIN: 250704-Z-CH590-1439
    Resolution: 5957x3971
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    4th of July
    234th Army Band
    U.S. National Guard
    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Community Service

