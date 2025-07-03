Members of the music group "45 Away" perform at the 4th of July Family Festival held at Happy Valley Park in Happy Valley, Oregon, on the evening of July 4, 2025. This high-energy, 12-member band plays family-friendly songs ranging from the 1970s to today's most popular hits. They are part of the Oregon Army National Guard's 234th Army Band, which performs at public events throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2025 23:15
|Photo ID:
|9166220
|VIRIN:
|250704-Z-CH590-1608
|Resolution:
|5269x3512
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON, US
This work, The 234th Army National Guard Band performs at 4th of July Family Festival [Image 16 of 16], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.