The 234th Army National Guard Band performs at 4th of July Family Festival

Local citizens who are attending the 4th of July Family Festival, held at Happy Valley Park in Happy Valley, Oregon, pause for a playing of the National Anthem, performed by members of the 234th Army National Guard Band during an evening music perfomance on July 4, 2025. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)