The 234th Army National Guard Band performs at 4th of July Family Festival

Oregon Army National Guard Spc. Patrick Ruiz, a baritone saxophone, along with Sgt. Michael Rodriguez on the tenor saxophone and Staff Sgt. Edward Voakes playing the alto saxophone, perform with the music group "45 Away," at the 4th of July Family Festival held at Happy Valley Park in Happy Valley, Oregon, on the evening of July 4, 2025. This high-energy, 12-member band plays family-friendly songs ranging from the 1970s to today's most popular hits. They are part of the Oregon Army National Guard's 234th Army Band, which performs at public events throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)