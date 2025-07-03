The 234th Army National Guard Band performs at 4th of July Family Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Local citizens who are attending the 4th of July Family Festival, held at Happy Valley Park in Happy Valley, Oregon, take part in a game of Limbo during the performance of the “No Brass, No Ammo” music group on the evening of July 4, 2025. The group is part of the 234th Army National Guard Band, which performs energetic jazz and modern brass arrangements at public events across Oregon and Southwest Washington. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)