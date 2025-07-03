Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A family watches a firework show during Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Fourth of July celebration at Lejeune Field, MCB Quantico, Virginia, July 3, 2025. The event hosted a multitude of outdoor activities for families, friends and service members to include; bouncy house obstacle courses, a rock climbing wall, and games such as corn hole. The celebration featured a live performance from artist Huntley and ended in a firework show. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Darien Wright)