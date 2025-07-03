Michael Huntley, left, an American blues rock singer-songwriter and winner of The Voice’s season 24, speaks with U.S. Marine Corps Jenny Colegate, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Quantico during MCB Quantico’s Fourth of July celebration at Lejeune Field, MCB Quantico, Virginia, July 3, 2025. The event hosted a multitude of outdoor activities for families, friends and service members to include; bouncy house obstacle courses, a rock climbing wall, and games such as corn hole. The celebration featured a live performance from artist Huntley and ended in a firework show. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Darien Wright)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 09:50
|Photo ID:
|9165525
|VIRIN:
|250703-M-SZ243-2015
|Resolution:
|2729x4092
|Size:
|5.69 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Fourth of July celebration [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Darien Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.