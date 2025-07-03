Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Base Quantico's Fourth of July celebration

    Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Fourth of July celebration

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Darien Wright 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    A man livestreams a performance by artist Michael Huntley, an American blues rock singer-songwriter and winner of The Voice’s season 24, during Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Fourth of July celebration at Lejeune Field, MCB Quantico, Virginia, July 3, 2025. The event hosted a multitude of outdoor activities for families, friends and service members to include; bouncy house obstacle courses, a rock climbing wall, and games such as corn hole. The celebration featured a live performance from artist Huntley, the winner of The Voice’s season 24 and ended in a firework show. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Darien Wright)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 09:50
    Photo ID: 9165524
    VIRIN: 250703-M-SZ243-2014
    Resolution: 7788x5195
    Size: 19.93 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Fourth of July celebration [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Darien Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Quantico
    4th of July
    Marines
    performance
    celebration fireworks

