A group of kids with bubbles during Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Fourth of July celebration at Lejeune Field, MCB Quantico, Virginia, July 3, 2025. The event hosted a multitude of outdoor activities for families, friends and service members to include; bouncy house obstacle courses, a rock climbing wall, and games such as corn hole. The celebration featured a live performance from artist Huntley, the winner of The Voice’s season 24 and ended in a firework show. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Darien Wright)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 09:50
|Photo ID:
|9165523
|VIRIN:
|250703-M-SZ243-2013
|Resolution:
|7614x5078
|Size:
|25.31 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Fourth of July celebration [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Darien Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.