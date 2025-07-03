Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Fourth of July celebration [Image 18 of 21]

    Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Fourth of July celebration

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Darien Wright 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    A family watches a firework show during Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Fourth of July celebration at Lejeune Field, MCB Quantico, Virginia, July 3, 2025. The event hosted a multitude of outdoor activities for families, friends and service members to include; bouncy house obstacle courses, a rock climbing wall, and games such as corn hole. The celebration featured a live performance from artist Huntley and ended in a firework show. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Darien Wright)

