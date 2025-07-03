U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jenny Colegate, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Quantico, addresses attendees during MCB Quantico’s Fourth of July celebration at Lejeune Field, MCB Quantico, Virginia, July 3, 2025. The event hosted a multitude of outdoor activities for families, friends and service members to include; bouncy house obstacle courses, a rock climbing wall, and games such as corn hole. The celebration featured a live performance from artist Huntley, the winner of The Voice’s season 24 and ended in a firework show. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Darien Wright)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 09:46
|Photo ID:
|9165527
|VIRIN:
|250703-M-SZ243-2017
|Resolution:
|2651x3974
|Size:
|6.19 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Fourth of July celebration [Image 21 of 21], by Cpl Darien Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.