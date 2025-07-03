Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Deputy Defense Secretary Rudy de Leon Welcomed to Pentagon

    New Deputy Defense Secretary Rudy de Leon Welcomed to Pentagon

    05.03.2007

    Secretary of Defense William S. Cohen (left) accompanies newly appointed Deputy Secretary of Defense Rudy de Leon (right) and his daughters Libby, (center) and Kerry (far right) as they return to the Pentagon following a ceremony for de Leon on April 19, 2000. Cohen and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Richard B. Myers, U.S. Air Force, hosted the ceremony to officially welcome de Leon and his family to the number two civilian leadership position at the Department of Defense. DoD photo by R.D. Ward.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2007
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 23:07
    Photo ID: 9158604
    VIRIN: 070503-D-D0439-2403
    Resolution: 750x539
    Size: 125.36 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
