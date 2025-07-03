New Deputy Defense Secretary Rudy de Leon Welcomed to Pentagon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of Defense William S. Cohen (left) accompanies newly appointed Deputy Secretary of Defense Rudy de Leon (right) and his daughters Libby, (center) and Kerry (far right) as they return to the Pentagon following a ceremony for de Leon on April 19, 2000. Cohen and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Richard B. Myers, U.S. Air Force, hosted the ceremony to officially welcome de Leon and his family to the number two civilian leadership position at the Department of Defense. DoD photo by R.D. Ward.