Bangladeshi Prime Minister Visits Pentagon for Security Talks

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (right), of the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh, is escorted by Commander of Troops Col. Thomas M. Jordan (center), U.S. Army, and Deputy Secretary of Defense Rudy de Leon (left) as she inspects the ceremonial honor guard during a full honor arrival ceremony at the Pentagon on Oct. 17, 2000. Hasina, who also serves as her nation's defense minister, and de Leon will meet for talks on a broad range of security issues of interest to both nations. DoD photo by R.D. Ward.
