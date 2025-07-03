Albanian PM Meets with Pentagon Officials to Discuss Regional Security

Albanian Prime Minister Ilir Meta (left) is escorted through an honor cordon and into the Pentagon by Deputy Secretary of Defense Rudy de Leon (right) on Aug. 24, 2000. Meta and de Leon will meet to discuss regional security issues. DoD photo by R.D. Ward.
