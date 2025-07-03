Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top Defense Officials Visit U.S. Troops in Bosnia [Image 5 of 6]

    Top Defense Officials Visit U.S. Troops in Bosnia

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.03.2007

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Deputy Defense Secretary Rudy de Leon (from center left) and Air Force Gen. Joseph Ralston, commander, U.S. European Command, are met by Army Maj. Gen. Walter Sharp, commander of Task Force Eagle, upon arrival in Tuzla, Bosnia. De Leon met with U.S. troops during their visit Jan. 13, 2001. Photo by Linda D. Kozaryn.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2007
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 23:07
    Photo ID: 9158603
    VIRIN: 070503-D-D0439-1213
    Resolution: 750x498
    Size: 46.32 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

