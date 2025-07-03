Top Defense Officials Visit U.S. Troops in Bosnia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Deputy Defense Secretary Rudy de Leon (from center left) and Air Force Gen. Joseph Ralston, commander, U.S. European Command, are met by Army Maj. Gen. Walter Sharp, commander of Task Force Eagle, upon arrival in Tuzla, Bosnia. De Leon met with U.S. troops during their visit Jan. 13, 2001. Photo by Linda D. Kozaryn.