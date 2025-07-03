Deputy Secretary of Defense Rudy de Leon (left) meets with Albanian Prime Minister Ilir Meta (foreground) in the Pentagon on Aug. 24, 2000, to discuss regional security issues. Joining de Leon and Meta in the security talks are Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Frank Kramer (center) and Brig. Gen. James Mattis (right), U.S. Marine Corps, senior military assistant to de Leon. DoD photo by R.D. Ward.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2007
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 23:07
|Photo ID:
|9158599
|VIRIN:
|070503-D-D0439-5525
|Resolution:
|750x555
|Size:
|112.27 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Albanian Officials Discuss Regional Security at Pentagon Meeting [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Family Issues, Budget Battles Top Deputy's Tour
No keywords found.