U.S. and Albanian Officials Discuss Regional Security at Pentagon Meeting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Deputy Secretary of Defense Rudy de Leon (left) meets with Albanian Prime Minister Ilir Meta (foreground) in the Pentagon on Aug. 24, 2000, to discuss regional security issues. Joining de Leon and Meta in the security talks are Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Frank Kramer (center) and Brig. Gen. James Mattis (right), U.S. Marine Corps, senior military assistant to de Leon. DoD photo by R.D. Ward.