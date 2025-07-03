Deputy Defense Secretary Honors POW/MIA Sacrifices at Pentagon Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Deputy Secretary of Defense Rudy de Leon addresses the audience at the National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremonies held at the Pentagon on Sept. 15, 2000. De Leon was the host for the event which included a full honors military ceremony, an address by former Vietnam War prisoner Lt. Col. Richard E. Smith, Jr. and a fly-over by a joint services formation of jet fighter aircraft and U.S. Army attack helicopters. DoD photo by R.D. Ward.