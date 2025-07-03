Deputy Defense Secretary Honors POW/MIA Sacrifices at Pentagon Ceremony

Deputy Secretary of Defense Rudy de Leon addresses the audience at the National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremonies held at the Pentagon on Sept. 15, 2000. De Leon was the host for the event which included a full honors military ceremony, an address by former Vietnam War prisoner Lt. Col. Richard E. Smith, Jr. and a fly-over by a joint services formation of jet fighter aircraft and U.S. Army attack helicopters. DoD photo by R.D. Ward.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2007
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 23:07
|Photo ID:
|9158600
|VIRIN:
|070503-D-D0439-2733
|Resolution:
|750x495
|Size:
|97.13 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
