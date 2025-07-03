351st ARS Refuels NATO AWACS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Justin Tacubanza, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, inspects the landing gear of a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing before an aerial refueling mission at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 2, 2025. The maintainers and aircrew conducted preflight checks, which ensured the aircraft was well maintained and ready to carry out the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)