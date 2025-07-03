Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    351st ARS Refuels NATO AWACS [Image 2 of 7]

    351st ARS Refuels NATO AWACS

    SPAIN

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing refuels a NATO E-3 Sentry during an aerial refueling mission over Spain, July 2, 2025. The E-3 is an airborne early warning and control aircraft that aims to protect allies by detecting and tracking hostile aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 08:51
    Photo ID: 9146711
    VIRIN: 250702-F-IH537-1385
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 20.93 MB
    Location: ES
    This work, 351st ARS Refuels NATO AWACS [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

