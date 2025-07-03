351st ARS Refuels NATO AWACS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Wolff Pack nose art adorns a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 2, 2025. The 100th ARW maintained the KC-135 to provide aerial refueling around Europe to NATO partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)