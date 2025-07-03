351st ARS Refuels NATO AWACS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A NATO E-3 Sentry approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing during an aerial refueling mission over Spain, July 2, 2025. The E-3 is an airborne early warning and control aircraft that aims to protect allies by detecting and tracking hostile aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)