    351st ARS Refuels NATO AWACS [Image 5 of 7]

    351st ARS Refuels NATO AWACS

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Brett Inman, left, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, and Capt. Jason Raines, 351st ARS instructor pilot, inspect the area under the wing of a KC-135 Stratotanker before conducting an aerial refueling mission at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 2, 2025. The aircrew conducted preflight checks, which ensured the aircraft was well maintained and ready to carry out the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 08:51
    Photo ID: 9146715
    VIRIN: 250702-F-IH537-1267
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 17.21 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    This work, 351st ARS Refuels NATO AWACS [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    refuel
    351st ARS
    nkawtg
    ReaDy Culture

