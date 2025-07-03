351st ARS Refuels NATO AWACS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Brett Inman, left, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, and Capt. Jason Raines, 351st ARS instructor pilot, inspect the area under the wing of a KC-135 Stratotanker before conducting an aerial refueling mission at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 2, 2025. The aircrew conducted preflight checks, which ensured the aircraft was well maintained and ready to carry out the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)