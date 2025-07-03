351st ARS Refuels NATO AWACS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jason Raines, left, 351st Air Refueling Squadron instructor pilot, and Capt. Brett Inman, right, 351st ARS pilot, fly a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing with the assistance of 1st Lt. Ulysses Campos, 351st ARS Squadron pilot, over Spain, July 2, 2025. The aircrew conducted an aerial refueling mission which supplied fuel to a NATO E-3 Sentry. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)