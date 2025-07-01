Southern California Wildfires Debris Removal mission image of Eliot School before debris removal.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers panorama by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 17:09
|Photo ID:
|9143397
|VIRIN:
|250627-A-PA223-1020
|Resolution:
|2048x1336
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE supports Wildfire Debris Removal in Southern California [Image 9 of 9], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.