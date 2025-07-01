Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE supports Wildfire Debris Removal in Southern California [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE supports Wildfire Debris Removal in Southern California

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Crews remove wildfire debris on hillside property, June 27, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California. The wildfire debris removal operations are part of a coordinated response to restore access and protect nearby communities following recent wildfire damage.

    Using a rope descent systems to safely maneuver on the rugged slopes, personnel are removing debris by hand in areas too dangerous for heavy equipment.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 17:09
    Photo ID: 9143394
    VIRIN: 250627-A-PA223-1017
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE supports Wildfire Debris Removal in Southern California [Image 9 of 9], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE supports Wildfire Debris Removal in Southern California
    USACE supports Wildfire Debris Removal in Southern California
    USACE supports Wildfire Debris Removal in Southern California
    USACE supports Wildfire Debris Removal in Southern California
    USACE supports Wildfire Debris Removal in Southern California
    USACE supports Wildfire Debris Removal in Southern California
    USACE supports Wildfire Debris Removal in Southern California
    USACE supports Wildfire Debris Removal in Southern California
    USACE supports Wildfire Debris Removal in Southern California

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    debris removal
    emergency operations
    wildfire response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download