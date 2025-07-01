USACE supports Wildfire Debris Removal in Southern California

Road, sidewalk, curb and gutter restoration is underway along Temescal Canyon Road, June 27, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California, where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is overseeing the restoration of infrastructure following the area’s use as a temporary debris staging and reduction site during Southern California wildfire recovery operations. These repairs support the safe reopening of public spaces and mark an important phase in the transition from emergency response to long-term community recovery.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)
