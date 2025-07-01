USACE supports Wildfire Debris Removal in Southern California

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Crews remove wildfire debris on hillside property, June 27, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California. The wildfire debris removal operations are part of a coordinated response to restore access and protect nearby communities following recent wildfire damage.



Using a rope descent systems to safely maneuver on the rugged slopes, personnel are removing debris by hand in areas too dangerous for heavy equipment.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)