Crews remove wildfire debris on hillside property, June 27, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California. The wildfire debris removal operations are part of a coordinated response to restore access and protect nearby communities following recent wildfire damage.
Using a rope descent systems to safely maneuver on the rugged slopes, personnel are removing debris by hand in areas too dangerous for heavy equipment.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 17:09
|Photo ID:
|9143389
|VIRIN:
|250627-A-PA223-1016
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE supports Wildfire Debris Removal in Southern California [Image 9 of 9], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.