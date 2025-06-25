Australian Army Private Denver Jamieson, right, a medical operator with 1st Health Battalion, applies simulated combat gauze to U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Hansen Dean, a motorman with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 during tactical combat casualty care training at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, June 25, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Dean is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 04:45
|Photo ID:
|9141818
|VIRIN:
|250625-M-EX118-1271
|Resolution:
|7552x5037
|Size:
|19.07 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MRF-D 25.3: Sailors, Marines, Australian Army Medics conduct TCCC Training [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Keegan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.